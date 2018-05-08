CNN projects: Cordray, DeWine win nominations in Ohio governor primary

(CNN) Mike Braun, a businessman and former state representative, has won Indiana's Republican primary, CNN projects, and is set to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in one of the marquee Senate contests of this year's midterm elections.

Braun began the race as a little-known figure outside his hometown of Jasper in rural southwestern Indiana. But he spent more than $5 million of his own money on the race, allowing him to dwarf his opponents, GOP Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, in television advertising.

Rokita and Messer relentlessly attacked Braun for his history of voting in Democratic primaries in a county where the party until recently held a firm grip on local offices. And his auto parts distribution business is certain to face scrutiny, particularly because Braun has criticized other candidates for backing free trade agreements.

But the 64-year-old Braun, who appeared at debates wearing a blue button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up, successfully introduced himself to voters as having built his own business while Messer and Rokita were climbing political ladders.

Braun is an outsider compared with the two congressmen, but his campaign won praise from national Republican strategists, and the party is now poised to rally behind him against Donnelly, who is seen as perhaps the nation's most vulnerable Democratic senator in a state President Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016.

