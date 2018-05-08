CNN projects: Cordray, DeWine win nominations in Ohio governor primary

(CNN)Mike Braun, a businessman and former state representative, has won Indiana's Republican primary, CNN projects, and is set to face Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly in one of the marquee Senate contests of this year's midterm elections.
Braun began the race as a little-known figure outside his hometown of Jasper in rural southwestern Indiana. But he spent more than $5 million of his own money on the race, allowing him to dwarf his opponents, GOP Reps. Todd Rokita and Luke Messer, in television advertising.
Rokita and Messer relentlessly attacked Braun for his history of voting in Democratic primaries in a county where the party until recently held a firm grip on local offices. And his auto parts distribution business is certain to face scrutiny, particularly because Braun has criticized other candidates for backing free trade agreements.
But the 64-year-old Braun, who appeared at debates wearing a blue button-down shirt with sleeves rolled up, successfully introduced himself to voters as having built his own business while Messer and Rokita were climbing political ladders.
Braun is an outsider compared with the two congressmen, but his campaign won praise from national Republican strategists, and the party is now poised to rally behind him against Donnelly, who is seen as perhaps the nation's most vulnerable Democratic senator in a state President Donald Trump won by 19 percentage points in 2016.
Braun's victory comes after polls closed in Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia in primary elections that will set the stage for three of the nation's most competitive Senate races in November's midterm elections.
In the Ohio governor's race, CNN projects that former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau head Richard Cordray will fend off former Rep. Dennis Kucinich for the Democratic nomination in the race to replace John Kasich, while Republican Attorney General Mike DeWine will best Kasich's lieutenant governor, Mary Taylor.
And in West Virginia, Democratic Sen. Manchin will fend off a primary challenge and is awaiting the winner of the Republican primary, CNN projects.
The political world is watching the Republican Senate primary in the state to see if ex-convict and coal baron Don Blankenship defeats Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Rep. Evan Jenkins to take on Manchin.
Vice President Mike Pence's older brother, Greg Pence, won the Republican nomination for his congressional bid in Indiana, CNN projects.
There is also a GOP Senate primary in Ohio, another state where President Donald Trump won in 2016 and a Democratic incumbent is up for re-election this fall.
Rep. Jim Renacci takes on self-funding businessman Mike Gibbons in the GOP primary to face Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown.
House races in Ohio and North Carolina will also get attention on election night.
In Ohio, the primaries for former GOP Rep. Pat Tiberi's 12th District seat will set up a potentially competitive August special election. In North Carolina, Republican Reps. Robert Pittenger and Walter Jones are attempting to fend off primary challenges.