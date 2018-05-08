McConnell team tweets 'Narcos' reference for Blankenship loss

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's team tweeted its own spin on the poster for the Netflix series' "Narcos" on Tuesday evening, an apparent reference to Senate candidate Don Blankenship's nickname for the Kentucky Republican.

The tweet was posted after it was projected that ex-con Blankenship had lost the West Virginia Republican primary election for a US Senate seat.

It showed McConnell surrounded by a white, powdery substance next to the phrase "Thanks for playing, Don."

In one of Blankenship's campaign advertisements, he had referred to McConnell as "Cocaine Mitch," a remark he later defended in a press release.

"His father-in-law who founded and owns a large Chinese shipping company has given Mitch and his wife millions of dollars over the years. The company was implicated recently in smuggling cocaine from Colombia to Europe, hidden aboard a company ship carrying foreign coal was $7 million dollars of cocaine and that is why we've deemed him 'Cocaine Mitch,'" the press release said.