(CNN) Sen. Orrin Hatch apologized Tuesday for his comments criticizing Sen. John McCain's reported request that President Donald Trump not attend his eventual funeral.

"I felt badly. I had spoken out of turn," the Utah Republican told reporters in the Capitol. "I felt like I shouldn't have said what I said."

On Monday , Hatch said he thought it was "ridiculous" that his fellow Senate Republican, who is recovering from cancer treatment in his home state of Arizona, wanted to keep the President from his funeral.

"He's the President of the United States. He's a very good man. But it's up to John. I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral," Hatch told CNN.

Hatch also told reporters Tuesday that he sent a letter to McCain.

