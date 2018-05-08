Breaking News

Meghan McCain rebukes GOP senator for comments about her father

By Jennifer Hansler, CNN

Updated 1:10 PM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Sources: McCain doesn't want Trump at funeral
Sources: McCain doesn't want Trump at funeral

    JUST WATCHED

    Sources: McCain doesn't want Trump at funeral

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sources: McCain doesn't want Trump at funeral 02:21

(CNN)Meghan McCain rebuked Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch on Tuesday following comments the senator made about her father, Sen. John McCain, who is recovering from cancer treatment in his home state of Arizona.

"I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second — especially Orrin Hatch," Meghan McCain said on ABC's "The View."
On Monday, Hatch said he thought it was "ridiculous" that his fellow Senate Republican reportedly does not want President Donald Trump to attend his eventual funeral.
"I think that's ridiculous," Hatch told CNN when asked about John McCain's desire to keep Trump away. "He's the President of the United States. He's a very good man. But it's up to John. I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral."
    Hatch says it&#39;s &#39;ridiculous&#39; for McCain to block Trump from funeral
    Hatch says it's 'ridiculous' for McCain to block Trump from funeral
    Asked if he would encourage John McCain to change his mind and ask the President to speak at his funeral, Hatch, who has been a strong supporter of Trump, said, "I would."
    Read More
    "Take many seats right now," Meghan McCain said in response to Hatch.
    McCain, who traveled home to visit her father in Arizona this past weekend, said he "is doing really good, making jokes, talking, standing, doing a great recovery."
    "We're all doing good and hanging in," the eldest McCain daughter said, asking the public to be sensitive to her family's situation.
    "It's a process, as anyone knows if you know anyone who has cancer," she said, "so please be kind and respectful of the fact that there's a family here."

    CNN's Ted Barrett contributed to this report.