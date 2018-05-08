Meghan McCain rebukes GOP senator for comments about her father

(CNN) Meghan McCain rebuked Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch on Tuesday following comments the senator made about her father, Sen. John McCain, who is recovering from cancer treatment in his home state of Arizona.

"I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second — especially Orrin Hatch," Meghan McCain said on ABC's "The View."

"I think that's ridiculous," Hatch told CNN when asked about John McCain's desire to keep Trump away. "He's the President of the United States. He's a very good man. But it's up to John. I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral."

Asked if he would encourage John McCain to change his mind and ask the President to speak at his funeral, Hatch, who has been a strong supporter of Trump, said, "I would."

