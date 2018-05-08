John Kerry urges Trump not to ditch Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) Former US Secretary of State John Kerry urged US President Donald Trump not to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, warning that withdrawing from the pact could lead to conflict and further destabilize the Middle East.

Trump is due to make an announcement Tuesday on whether the US will quit the deal, which was signed in 2015 and is one of the signature diplomatic achievements by Kerry and the Obama administration.

Kerry has been a fierce advocate of the agreement, labeling it "the single toughest and most transparent" nuclear agreement in the world.

Speaking in Milan on Tuesday ahead of Trump's announcement, Kerry said leaving the deal could lead to potential conflict.

"Our friends are safer if we stay in this agreement. We made an agreement, Iran is living by the agreement, yes we have concerns on the missiles and Yemen and other things, but we should be working on those," Kerry told CNN.

Read More