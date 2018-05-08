Jeff Flake on Trump's Iran deal decision: 'I just don't think it's a wise move'

Washington (CNN) Sen. Jeff Flake told CNN's Jake Tapper on Tuesday that he doesn't think President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Iran nuclear deal is "a wise move," and that he does not believe the country is safer as a result of the action.

"I just don't think that it's a wise move," the Arizona Republican said in an interview on "The Lead with Jake Tapper," reacting to the President's announcement earlier in the day that the US will withdraw from the nuclear agreement. "Our allies and our adversaries need to know that we are reliable, and I think that's missing right now."

The deal, signed in 2015 between Iran, the US and other major world powers, including France and the United Kingdom, eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.

On Tuesday, Trump called the agreement "decaying" and "rotten" and said, "It is clear to me that we cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb" under the terms of the deal.

Flake warned, however, that "what we've done now is we've given Iran license basically to get out, if they choose, of their nuclear obligations."