Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, sparking outrage from Democrats and at least some criticism from the President's own party.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters he didn't see a reason to withdraw from the agreement.

"There are no reports that Iran has violated the agreement," he said. "To me, the greatest worries from Iran are not right now (on) the nuclear side, but rather what they're doing in Syria."

Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate, called the withdrawal a "mistake of historic proportions."

"The last thing America and the world need right now is a new nuclear threat. Breaking this deal increases the danger that Iran will restart its nuclear weapons program, which threatens our ally, Israel, and destabilizes the entire Middle East," he said in a statement. "It isolates the United States from the world at a time when we need our allies to come together to address nuclear threats elsewhere, particularly in Korea. This is a mistake of historic proportions."

