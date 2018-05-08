Washington (CNN) Republican and Democratic House members on Tuesday grilled wholesale drug distributors during a House panel hearing investigating opioid "pill dumping" in West Virginia.

House Energy and Commerce's Oversight and Investigation Subcommittee chairman, Gregg Harper, a Mississippi Republican, asked the heads of McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, Miami-Luken and Smith Wholesale whether they or their companies contributed to the opioid crisis.

Dr. Joseph Mastandrea, chairman of the board of Miami-Luken, said yes. The remaining witnesses -- John Hammergren, chairman, president and CEO of the McKesson Corp., George Barrett, executive chairman of the board of Cardinal Health, Steven Collis, the chairman, president and CEO of AmerisourceBergen, and J. Christopher Smith, the former president and CEO of H.D. Smith Wholesale Drug Co. -- all said no.

The hearing came on the one-year anniversary of the start of an investigation into "pill dumping" at pharmacies in West Virginia. Pharmaceutical distributors sent more than 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills to the state between 2007 and 2012, equating to 433 pills for every resident. At one pharmacy in the 400-person town of Kermit, West Virginia, distributors sent nearly 9 million pills over a two-year period.

Tuesday's hearing came a day ahead of the committee's expected markup of dozens of opioid-related bills.

Read More