Just when it seemed like the fury surrounding the chaplain for the US House of Representatives was over.

As House members were wrapping up votes Tuesday night, a remarkably heated exchange erupted on the floor, with one congressman shouting, aggressively pointing his finger, and -- at one point -- banging his fist on a table as he sharply criticized another member.

Democratic Caucus Chairman Joe Crowley of New York attempted to offer a resolution to form a committee to investigate the forced resignation of the Rev. Pat Conroy, the House chaplain. Crowley, a Catholic, made a similar motion last month after questions arose over the resignation.

As his resolution was in the process of being tabled due to GOP opposition on Tuesday, Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur of New Jersey walked over to Crowley on the Democratic side of the House floor and accused him of "politicizing" the chaplain controversy.

"I just walked up afterward and said 'Joe.' He turned. I said, 'You need to let go of this,'" MacArthur later told reporters.

