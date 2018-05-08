Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Tuesday kept up a drumbeat of public support for his CIA director nominee, Gina Haspel, ahead of her confirmation hearing this week.

"Gina Haspel, my highly respected nominee to lead the CIA, is being praised for the fact that she has been, and alway (sic) will be, TOUGH ON TERROR!" Trump tweeted Tuesday morning. "This is a woman who has been a leader wherever she has gone. The CIA wants her to lead them into America's bright and glorious future!"

Haspel, who has been tapped to succeed current Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, is likely to face questions about her past involvement with the CIA's controversial interrogation program during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Republicans control 51 seats in the Senate, but at least one GOP member -- Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky -- has said he plans to vote against Haspel. Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain is recovering from cancer treatment in his home state and, as someone who himself was tortured while he was a prisoner of war, is among the most passionate advocates against torture in Congress.

