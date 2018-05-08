Progressive surge on display in Ohio's Cordray-Kucinich primary

(CNN) In the blue corner -- he was an unabashed liberal at a time when Democrats ran away and hid at the mention, and among the party's first and most vocal critics of the Iraq War. He's campaigned on his support for single-payer health care and a statewide assault weapons ban.

And in another blue corner -- the preferred choice of the liberal lioness from Massachusetts, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, he led the way in turning her vision for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau into a reality during his more than five years as its director.

On Tuesday night, the two contenders for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in Ohio -- former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, a two-time presidential candidate, and the recently departed CFPB boss, Richard Cordray -- will quit punching and wait on voters' blessing to lead the left in its race to replace term-limited, anti-Trump Republican Gov. John Kasich. (The winner will take on either GOP state Attorney General Mike DeWine or Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.)

But no matter the result, progressives have already scored a significant victory in the Midwestern bellwether, where the party's familiar conflicts -- often cast in shorthand as the Hillary-Bernie divide -- have been mostly hung on the ropes as Cordray and Kucinich fought out their campaign on a much narrower, mostly shared piece of political canvas. At the crux of their unexpectedly tight bout is, rather than any brooding, existential question about the future of the party, a case of differing personalities and approaches to policymaking.

While there is concern among some state Democrats about Kucinich's viability in November's general election, his backers insist that voters -- especially in a state President Donald Trump won by 8 points in 2016 -- are increasingly hungry for what Kucinich is selling (and has, for decades): the aggressive progressive model, quirks and all. The pre-Trump calculus, they argue, doesn't hold and the bounds of electability are, if not erased, then in need of some serious reconnoitering.

Read More