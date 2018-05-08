5 questions tonight's primaries will answer

(CNN) Welcome to the first big primary night of the 2018 election!

Four states -- Indiana, Ohio, North Carolina and West Virginia -- will hold party primaries. There's a LOT to look at, so here's a handy, dandy viewer's guide for the most important storylines of the night.

1. Can Don Blankenship win? The West Virginia coal mine owner has used his own money to fund lots and lots of ads in his GOP primary race against Rep. Evan Jenkins and state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. Of late, Blankenship has drawn lots of national attention -- all of it bad -- for his nativist and racist attacks on Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and her husband, Mitch McConnell. If Blankenship wins, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will likely cruise to a second term.

2. Sen. Mike Braun? The former state representative used more than $5 million in personal money to dominate the airwaves in the Indiana Republican US Senate primary. His two opponents -- Reps. Luke Messer and Todd Rokita -- got bogged down fighting one another and their connection to Washington. If Braun wins, his personal wealth could save Republicans some cash that the party could dump into other races.

3. Can Dennis Kucinich show the power of the left? The former Ohio congressman -- and presidential candidate -- is challenging former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Chair Richard Cordray for the Democratic nomination for governor. Kucinich has name ID and is a darling of liberals. Cordray is seen as the more electable of the two in the fall.

Read More