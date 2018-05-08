Geologist: The weird thing about the Hawaii eruption

Einat Lev, a volcanologist, is an assistant research professor at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University. Her research, funded by the National Science Foundation, is focused on lava flow dynamics at different volcanoes, including in Hawaii. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When asked to draw an erupting volcano, most people draw a steep-sided cone with a big plume of smoke coming off the top. It will likely be a very scary picture, a "run for your life!" situation. This might be why the current eruption of Kilauea volcano, in Hawaii, has surprised many.

This eruption, while typical for Hawaii, doesn't look like that picture. Instead, here we are dealing with an "effusive fissure eruption" on the flank of a shield volcano. This means lava is oozing out of cracks in the ground, on the side of a volcano that is low and wide.

Running is not necessary -- a typical flow from this eruption moves a few feet per second, so walking is probably fine (but do get away!)

Lava -- molten rock flowing on the ground for everyone to see -- can be as beautiful as it is dangerous. There is a whole zoo of forms and shapes that lava can take. It can be thick and sticky, building large mounds like the dome that grew in the barren summit of Mount St. Helens between 2004 and 2008, and is still there.

In extreme cases, lava can be very runny and rush down a mountainside in just a few hours, as happened at Nyiragongo volcano in Africa in 2002. The surfaces of lava flows can be smooth and shiny sheets, or rough, painful to walk on, or rubble, or anything in between.

