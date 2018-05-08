Story highlights The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists reported a shortage of EpiPens

The makers of EpiPen say they are currently shipping the product

(CNN) Despite reports of EpiPen shortages across the United States, one of the companies that manufactures the device said it is shipping the product -- "though supplies may vary from pharmacy to pharmacy."

EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are devices made to deliver the lifesaving drug epinephrine during emergency treatment of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. They are made by Meridian Medical Technologies Inc., a Pfizer company, on behalf on Mylan N.V.

"We understand how important this potentially lifesaving product is to patients, and we are working closely with Mylan to monitor supply levels so patients have access to epinephrine auto injector products," said Steve Danehy, a spokesman for Pfizer.

In early September, the FDA issued a warning letter to Meridian, which is responsible for the Brentwood, Missouri, facility where EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. are made.

