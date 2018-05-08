Italians could return to the polls after coalition talks fail

(CNN) Italians may be going back to the polls after the failure of repeated attempts to form a coalition government just two months after an inconclusive presidential vote in March.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella on Monday suggested putting a "neutral" government in place to run the country while parties continue to haggle over a power-sharing deal, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Mattarella said that a non-aligned administration could be a stopgap solution to the country's political stalemate after a third round of consultation on the make-up of a coalition government failed to produce results.

He said that the interim administration would step down if the parties reached a conclusion, but if they didn't, a new election should be held by the end of the year.

"If the parties were not to reach any agreement [in the coming months], the neutral government should conclude its work at the end of December for elections to follow immediately," Mattarella said, as reported by ANSA.

Read More