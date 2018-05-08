Armenia protest leader Nikol Pashinyan elected prime minister

(CNN) The Armenian parliament has elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister, after an outpouring of populist anger against the ruling elite in the former Soviet republic.

Thousands of Pashinyan's supporters, who had gathered in a central square in the capital, Yerevan, to watch the vote on large screens, erupted into cheers when the result was announced.

The result amounts to a peaceful revolution in Armenia, a small nation of around 3 million people that borders Russia, Turkey and Iran. It marks a dramatic split from a corps of leaders who have run Armenia since the late 1990s, developing a reputation for corruption and cronyism.

The tipping point came two weeks ago when veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan, who had served the maximum two terms as president of Amenia, was appointed prime minister -- complete with new powers conferred by a controversial referendum he had supported. Many Armenians felt it was little more than a power grab.

Pashinyan, a former journalist and leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, put himself at the front of the protest movement as thousands of people took to the streets in Yerevan.

