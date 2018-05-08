Armenian opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan elected prime minister

(CNN) The Armenian parliament has elected opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan as the country's new prime minister, signaling an end to weeks of political turmoil in the former Soviet republic.

Pashinyan, a former journalist and leader of the opposition Civil Contract party, won 59 votes in the legislature, with 42 against him. He needed 53 to win. Pashinyan has been at the forefront of a growing protest movement driven by an upsurge of anger at former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan, whose appointment was seen as an unconstitutional power grab.

A first vote last week saw Pashinyan fail to win support from the ruling Republican party , leaving him short of the votes required. This time, Republican lawmakers speaking before the vote pledged to support Pashinyan, who has won the backing of many ordinary Armenians.

On both occasions, Pashinyan, 42, was the only candidate for the vacant office of prime minister.

Mass demonstrations led by Pashinyan's movement forced the resignation of veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan two weeks ago.

