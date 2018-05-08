That's not Trayvon Martin's dad in 'This Is America'

Story highlights Some on internet mistake actor in Childish Gambino video for father of slain teen

Calvin C. Winbush II says he hopes Trayvon Martin's father doesn't watch video

(CNN) The new Childish Gambino video, "This Is America, is filled with powerful imagery, but Trayvon Martin's father is not a part of that.

The internet started buzzing after the music video's release that the man playing guitar at the beginning was Tracy Martin, father of the teen slain by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida, in 2012.

But in reality it's Calvin C. Winbush II, a Los Angeles-based actor and musician who goes by "Calvin the Second" professionally.

Winbush shared the news about being part of the video on his Instagram account.

"Cats out of the bag," the caption reads. "Catch me in @childishgambino's music video for his song "This Is America" (it's a bit graphic, so don't necessarily let your kids see it though.)"