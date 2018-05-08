Breaking News

Blake Lively's Met Gala gown needed party bus transportation

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 9:10 AM ET, Tue May 8, 2018

Blake Lively wears a Versace gown at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 7. The invitation-only event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute.
Actress Blake Lively Blake Lively wears a Versace gown at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 7. The invitation-only event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Rihanna dons a pope-inspired ensemble, including a jeweled miter. The singer co-chaired the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.&lt;br /&gt;
Singer RihannaRihanna dons a pope-inspired ensemble, including a jeweled miter. The singer co-chaired the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.
Katy Perry looks angelic with wings on the red carpet. &lt;br /&gt;
Singer Katy Perry Katy Perry looks angelic with wings on the red carpet.
This year&#39;s show put the focus on fashion and works of medieval art in what the Met described as a thematic exhibition examining &quot;fashion&#39;s ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism.&quot;
Singer Nicki MinajThis year's show put the focus on fashion and works of medieval art in what the Met described as a thematic exhibition examining "fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism."
Madonna&#39;s outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer -- who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for &quot;Like a Prayer&quot; -- wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress.
Singer MadonnaMadonna's outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer -- who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for "Like a Prayer" -- wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress.
Past Costume Institute exhibitions include &quot;China: Through the Looking Glass&quot; and &quot;Manus x Machina.&quot;
Singer Jennifer LopezPast Costume Institute exhibitions include "China: Through the Looking Glass" and "Manus x Machina."
Kendall Jenner wears a white jumpsuit to the event.
Model Kendall JennerKendall Jenner wears a white jumpsuit to the event.
Priyanka Chopra wears a heavily beaded headpiece.
Actress Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra wears a heavily beaded headpiece.
Kim Kardashian shows off a form-fitting dress with embroidered crosses.
TV personality Kim KardashianKim Kardashian shows off a form-fitting dress with embroidered crosses.
Cardi B wears an intricate headpiece and shimmering gown and train. She was joined by designer Jeremy Scott on the carpet. &lt;br /&gt;
Singer Cardi BCardi B wears an intricate headpiece and shimmering gown and train. She was joined by designer Jeremy Scott on the carpet.
Model Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet. Given the theme, there was plenty of religious imagery. &lt;br /&gt;
Model Gigi HadidModel Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet. Given the theme, there was plenty of religious imagery.
Sarah Jessica Parker dons an ornate headpiece that included figurines.&lt;br /&gt;
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker Sarah Jessica Parker dons an ornate headpiece that included figurines.
Chinese model Ming Xi arrives for the Met Gala. &lt;br /&gt;
Model Ming XiChinese model Ming Xi arrives for the Met Gala.
Gisele Bundchen was dressed in gold dress made of ecologically dyed silk. &lt;br /&gt;
Model Gisele BundchenGisele Bundchen was dressed in gold dress made of ecologically dyed silk.
Amber Heard donned a golden halo in line with the theme. &lt;br /&gt;
Actress Amber HeardAmber Heard donned a golden halo in line with the theme.
The evening even included a proposal. Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee on the famous Met gala stairs and popped the question to Kesha Ward, with whom he has three children. She said yes, though it was unclear if this was Epps&#39; original proposal. &lt;br /&gt;
Singer 2 Chainz and Kesha WardThe evening even included a proposal. Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee on the famous Met gala stairs and popped the question to Kesha Ward, with whom he has three children. She said yes, though it was unclear if this was Epps' original proposal. 
Zendaya was wearing an armor-inspired dress, channeling saint Joan of Arc.&lt;br /&gt;
Actress ZendayaZendaya was wearing an armor-inspired dress, channeling saint Joan of Arc.
Emmy winner Lena Waithe wore a rainbow-colored cape.&lt;br /&gt;
Screenwriter Lena WaitheEmmy winner Lena Waithe wore a rainbow-colored cape.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns and veils to celebrate the gala&#39;s theme, &quot;Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily AldridgeRosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns and veils to celebrate the gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Wearing a piece by Valentino, Frances McDormand said &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;https://twitter.com/wmag/status/993638525542260737&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;I&#39;m a pagan&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
From left actress Frances McDormand, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, and actress Anne HathawayWearing a piece by Valentino, Frances McDormand said "I'm a pagan."
Ariana Grande was wearing a dress designed by Vera Wang.&lt;br /&gt;
Singer Ariana GrandeAriana Grande was wearing a dress designed by Vera Wang.
The actress was wearing a golden gown and tiara by Prada.
Actress Amanda SeyfriedThe actress was wearing a golden gown and tiara by Prada.
Headpieces were popular among A-listers at Monday night&#39;s event.
Singer SZAHeadpieces were popular among A-listers at Monday night's event.
Actress Kate Bosworth was wearing an angelic veil to pay homage to this year&#39;s theme.
Actress Kate BosworthActress Kate Bosworth was wearing an angelic veil to pay homage to this year's theme.
&quot;You can be the king but watch the queen conquer,&quot; actress Minday Kaling posted on Instragram.&lt;br /&gt;
Actress Mindy Kaling"You can be the king but watch the queen conquer," actress Minday Kaling posted on Instragram.
Amal Clooney wore a corset with a floral-printed train and fitted slacks, while George donned a classic tuxedo.&lt;br /&gt;
Human rights lawyer Amal ClooneyAmal Clooney wore a corset with a floral-printed train and fitted slacks, while George donned a classic tuxedo.
Fashion icon Donatella Versace is co-chairing this year&#39;s event with Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Amal Clooney. &lt;br /&gt;
Designer Donatella VersaceFashion icon Donatella Versace is co-chairing this year's event with Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Amal Clooney.
Anna Wintour, Vogue&#39;s current editor, and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, walked the carpet at tonight&#39;s Met Gala.&lt;br /&gt;
Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her daughter, Bee ShafferAnna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, walked the carpet at tonight's Met Gala.
Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute -- held Monday night.&lt;br /&gt;
Actress Lili ReinhartBold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- held Monday night.
In case you&#39;re wondering how to score a ticket to this exclusive invite-only event, tickets are $30,000 each. &lt;br /&gt;
Model Jasmine SandersIn case you're wondering how to score a ticket to this exclusive invite-only event, tickets are $30,000 each. 
All the money goes to support the Costume Institute. &lt;br /&gt;
Actress Lynda CarterAll the money goes to support the Costume Institute. 
The Vatican lent items to be exhibited. The exhibition opens to the public on May 10 and runs through October 8, 2018. &lt;br /&gt;
Singer Rita OraThe Vatican lent items to be exhibited. The exhibition opens to the public on May 10 and runs through October 8, 2018.
Vreeland curated some of the most ambitious and heavily publicized exhibitions in its history, and used the gala as an opportunity to inaugurate them.&lt;br /&gt;
Actress Kerry WashingtonVreeland curated some of the most ambitious and heavily publicized exhibitions in its history, and used the gala as an opportunity to inaugurate them.
New York&#39;s Metropolitan Museum of Art&#39;s Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities — so the gala is its biggest fundraiser.&lt;br /&gt;
TV personality Kris JennerNew York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities — so the gala is its biggest fundraiser.
From 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn&#39;t pegged to an exhibition, and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room. &lt;br /&gt;
Actress Diane KrugerFrom 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn't pegged to an exhibition, and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room.
Story highlights

  • Her Met Gala dress gown had a massive train
  • Star posts photos on Instagram of 2017 gown

(CNN)There are gowns with trains and then there is Blake Lively's Met Gala dress.

The actress's Versace gown had such a massive train that, according to Vogue, she had to arrive Monday night via a party bus.
"Spliced with sheer panels on both sides and covered in so many beads that it took 600 hours to embroider the bodice alone, there was no chance that Lively's entrance would go unnoticed," Vogue reported.
    Lively was solo this year, with husband Ryan Reynolds busy promoting his forthcoming movie, "Deadpool 2."
    Earlier Monday she shared photos on Instagram of her dress from last year, a custom Versace mermaid gown with a train made of blue feathers.

    Met flashback (more things I didn't post but now have the excuse to!)

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

    "Eternally trying to nail JLo red carpet eyes," the caption on one of the photos says. "This is more like deer who's a big fan of JLo, but currently is caught in headlights, while still trying to stay dedicated to giving those damn eyes. That's what I was going for..."