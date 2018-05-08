Blake Lively's Met Gala gown needed party bus transportation

Met Gala 2018: Photos from the red carpet
Actress Blake Lively – Blake Lively wears a Versace gown at the Met Gala in New York on Monday, May 7. The invitation-only event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute.
Singer Rihanna – Rihanna dons a pope-inspired ensemble, including a jeweled miter. The singer co-chaired the event with Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney.
Singer Katy Perry – Katy Perry looks angelic with wings on the red carpet.
Singer Nicki Minaj – This year's show put the focus on fashion and works of medieval art in what the Met described as a thematic exhibition examining "fashion's ongoing engagement with the devotional practices and traditions of Catholicism."
Singer Madonna – Madonna's outfit was one of the most anticipated of the evening. The singer -- who had her own bout of controversy with the Catholic Church when she released her 1989 music video for "Like a Prayer" -- wore an all-black ensemble, complete with a diamond-encrusted headdress.
Singer Jennifer Lopez – Past Costume Institute exhibitions include "China: Through the Looking Glass" and "Manus x Machina."
Model Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner wears a white jumpsuit to the event.
Actress Priyanka Chopra – Priyanka Chopra wears a heavily beaded headpiece.
TV personality Kim Kardashian – Kim Kardashian shows off a form-fitting dress with embroidered crosses.
Singer Cardi B – Cardi B wears an intricate headpiece and shimmering gown and train. She was joined by designer Jeremy Scott on the carpet.
Model Gigi Hadid – Model Gigi Hadid walks the red carpet. Given the theme, there was plenty of religious imagery.
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker – Sarah Jessica Parker dons an ornate headpiece that included figurines.
Model Ming Xi – Chinese model Ming Xi arrives for the Met Gala.
Model Gisele Bundchen – Gisele Bundchen was dressed in gold dress made of ecologically dyed silk.
Actress Amber Heard – Amber Heard donned a golden halo in line with the theme.
Singer 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward – The evening even included a proposal. Rapper 2 Chainz, whose real name is Tauheed Epps, got down on one knee on the famous Met gala stairs and popped the question to Kesha Ward, with whom he has three children. She said yes, though it was unclear if this was Epps' original proposal.
Actress Zendaya – Zendaya was wearing an armor-inspired dress, channeling saint Joan of Arc.
Screenwriter Lena Waithe – Emmy winner Lena Waithe wore a rainbow-colored cape.
Models Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, left, and Lily Aldridge – Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and other stars donned elaborate accessories, including crowns and veils to celebrate the gala's theme, "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.
Singer Ariana Grande – Ariana Grande was wearing a dress designed by Vera Wang.
Actress Amanda Seyfried – The actress was wearing a golden gown and tiara by Prada.
Singer SZA – Headpieces were popular among A-listers at Monday night's event.
Actress Kate Bosworth – Actress Kate Bosworth was wearing an angelic veil to pay homage to this year's theme.
Actress Mindy Kaling – "You can be the king but watch the queen conquer," actress Minday Kaling posted on Instragram.
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney – Amal Clooney wore a corset with a floral-printed train and fitted slacks, while George donned a classic tuxedo.
Designer Donatella Versace – Fashion icon Donatella Versace is co-chairing this year's event with Anna Wintour, Rihanna and Amal Clooney.
Vogue editor Anna Wintour and her daughter, Bee Shaffer – Anna Wintour, Vogue's current editor, and her daughter, Bee Shaffer, walked the carpet at tonight's Met Gala.
Actress Lili Reinhart – Bold, creative and over-the-top perfectly sums up the 2018 Met Gala -- a benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute -- held Monday night.
Model Jasmine Sanders – In case you're wondering how to score a ticket to this exclusive invite-only event, tickets are $30,000 each.
Actress Lynda Carter – All the money goes to support the Costume Institute.
Singer Rita Ora – The Vatican lent items to be exhibited. The exhibition opens to the public on May 10 and runs through October 8, 2018.
Actress Kerry Washington – Vreeland curated some of the most ambitious and heavily publicized exhibitions in its history, and used the gala as an opportunity to inaugurate them.
TV personality Kris Jenner – New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is the only curatorial department at the Met that has to finance its own activities — so the gala is its biggest fundraiser.
Actress Diane Kruger – From 1948 to 1971, the benefit wasn't pegged to an exhibition, and was held off-site at the Waldorf Astoria or the Rainbow Room.