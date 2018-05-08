A sneak peek at 'Arrested Development' season 5

Story highlights Cult series returns May 29 to Netflix

Jeffrey Tambor is also back as Bluth family patriarch

(CNN) The Bluths are getting a "new new beginning."

Netflix has released a trailer for season five of "Arrested Development," and one of America's favorite dysfunctional families looks to be back with a vengeance.

There's Jason Bateman as Michael Bluth, looking harried as usual, and David Cross is back as Tobias Fünke, yet again in Blue Man Group-style makeup.

And Portia de Rossi's Lindsay Bluth Fünke is running for office.

Read More