CNN 10 - May 9, 2018

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

May 9, 2018

There's been a major change in U.S. policy concerning the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and that's the first story we're explaining today on CNN 10. It's followed by an update on an ongoing volcanic eruption in Hawaii. And we're taking a look at how blockchain could work in everyday business.

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Read More