The workplace landscape is constantly changing. And with that change comes a shift in what skills are necessary to be successful. For 2018, a combination of crucial soft and hard skills can help set your resume apart and help you land your dream job.

LinkedIn used a combination of its data and survey results to determine which skills companies are looking for. Topping the list are soft skills like leadership and communications skills, as well as more technical understanding of areas like cloud computing, SEO/SEM marketing and user interface design. These findings make it easier for those on the hunt for a new job to home in on the qualities many companies want.

We've paired those sought-after skills with e-learning courses from Linkedin Learning that will help you master everything from time management to Web design in the comfort of your home. These courses are beginner-friendly and make it easier to learn these new concepts from scratch.

So what are you waiting for? Educating yourself on these skill sets could make all the difference when it comes to your next interview.

Soft Skills

Leadership

The No. 1 soft skill, according to the study, is leadership. If you're looking to better yourself as a manager and leader of a team, there are a few specific courses you can take on Lynda, which range from middle management to C-suite levels. At the basic level, we recommend Leadership Foundations, a course that focuses on what it means to be a leader in your work as well as how to develop your team, increase productivity and performance, and create culture. If you're hoping to learn about leadership skills needed higher up the career ladder, consider the Executive Leadership course. The class is perfect for advanced professionals who want to learn more about leading on a C-suite level. This includes tips and tricks for thinking strategically and creating a shared vision for a company.

Communication

Just about every job requires communication, whether it's in presentations, face-to-face conversations or interviews. LinkedIn Learning offers over 4,000 classes on communication alone. There are specialized courses in interpersonal communication, which will help beginners overcome common challenges in the workplace, and organizational communication, which can help you understand your company better before you start major projects. With thousands of hours worth of instruction in this category alone, you'll find an appropriate course no matter what style of communication you're hoping to master.

Time Management

It doesn't matter what level you'll be working at -- everyone from entry-level employees to executives needs to understand how to effectively manage their time to maximize results. So it's no wonder that this is one of the top skills employers look for in a candidate. If you need help better managing your time -- whether it's following through on commitments or mastering a to-do list so that you don't procrastinate -- consider the Time Management Tips Weekly, which features over five hours of tips, tricks and content to help you get productive. The course is designed for all skill levels, so its perfect no matter what position you're applying to. And once you master time management, you'll be able to take your expertise from job to job for the rest of your career.

Hard Skills

Cloud Computing

In terms of hard skills employers are looking for, cloud computing comes out on top. If you're scratching your head over cloud computing, there's a course out there perfect for you. The Cloud Computing First Look helps students learn basic concepts and infrastructure as well as tools and services you'd typically use. This course provides over an hour and a half of content that will make you feel more comfortable with cloud computing and get you speaking the lingo. From there, you can dive into more complex areas of cloud computing, like finding the right career path and learning insights from professionals.

User Interface Design

User interface design focuses on how a user interacts with and understands software on mobile devices and computers. It's especially popular with companies creating mobile apps. Because of this, there are two different UI routes you can explore: UI development in Android devices and iOS ones. For those hoping to learn more about the former, a solid beginner course offered on Lynda is Android Development Essential Training: Design a User Interface. This features an introduction that will help you get up to speed on things like layout options and ViewGroup components. From there, you'll learn how to create themes and styles, as well as how to build more advanced UI components like creating and deploying Android widgets. The iOS course for beginners, iOS 11 Development Essential Training, starts off by explaining UI controls and Web content. By the end of the course, you'll be more in tune with how to create better user experiences.

SEO

Digital marketing is all about understanding how to use analytical and tactical skills to help grow your business. A major player in that nowadays is search engine optimization. SEO includes everything from content optimization to keyword planning, to help your business become more visible organically on search engines. For those looking to learn more, we recommend the Become a Digital Marketer course. This comprehensive guide features over 18 hours of expert-crafted tutorials and content that can help you get a better understanding of the fundamentals. It has an entire section dedicated to SEO foundations, where you'll learn about SEO for e-commerce, how to optimize for mobile audiences, and the strategy behind great SEO. And once you've mastered that section, you'll be able to move on to other crucial digital marketing topics, like Google Analytics training and growth hacking. It will help make you a more well-rounded and knowledgeable candidate.