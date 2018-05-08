Kim Jong Un meets with Xi Jinping in northern China

Beijing, China (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian on Monday and Tuesday, Chinese state media has announced.

The March meeting was Kim's first international trip since he assumed power in 2011 following his father's death, and was seen as a warming of ties between the two fractious allies.

This week's meeting comes after a historic summit in late April between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, and ahead of highly anticipated talks between Kim and US President Donald Trump, which are expected to take place by late May or early June.