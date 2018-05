Dropping in with Nairobi's skateboarding scene

Nairobi, Kenya (CNN) Skateboarding kicked off in west-coast America around the 1960s. Thrill-seekers would drop in on empty pools and sidewalks.

The city as the skate park has always fostered the four-wheeled counter-culture. The underpasses, shopping malls and public stairwells have long been the scene of skate kids carving up public spaces.

While the trend swept parts of Europe, North and South America and Asia about four decades ago, it took longer to get to places like Nairobi, Kenya. Until the last 10 years or so Nairobi's urban infrastructure -- featuring potholes, bumpy roads and few sidewalks -- wasn't exactly a smooth ride.

Now roads and pavements are in better shape, and with skate parks sprouting up, the skate scene has landed on its feet in the East African city -- and the skateboarders are turning heads.

"When you are skating someplace, people normally stop and look because skating in Kenya is not that common," said George Zuko, who's part of the Kenya Skateboarding Society.