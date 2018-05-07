(CNN) The man accused of killing four people at a Nashville-area Waffle House will be sent for a mental evaluation, a judge decided Monday.

Prosecutors had no objection to the move, and while public defender Jon Wing said he did not believe the outpatient evaluation would be complete in three weeks, Judge Michael F. Mondelli said he would set a status hearing for early June to "keep it moving."

Travis Reinking, 29, did not appear in court.

Reinking has been charged with four counts of criminal homicide in connection with last month's shooting . He also is facing four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.