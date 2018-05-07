Is there such a thing as volcano insurance in Hawaii?

(CNN) With homes destroyed and lava spraying into a Hawaiian neighborhood, the concern for many homeowners is: Will the damage be covered?

That really depends on the homeowner's insurance policy and how the home was damaged.

But there's no such a thing as volcano insurance or lava flow insurance, said Jerry Bump, chief deputy insurance commissioner at the Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs. It's such a specialty and so infrequent, that it's not available, he said.

However, damage could be covered if the homeowner had purchased a policy that covers all risk. But that kind of coverage is rare, hard-to-find and might be very expensive, Bump told CNN. It's unclear if any of the affected residents on Big Island has that kind of coverage.

"It's not something that would be offered by many insurers," he said. "People who live in designated USGS lava zoned areas, trying to get coverage would be difficult. For insurer's perspective, it's what we call anti-selection -- the risk is just too high. The people who are buying [houses there] realize they live in a risk area."