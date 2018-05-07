University of Florida grads who were rushed off stage get an official apology

(CNN) A student's biggest dream is to walk across the stage during their school's commencement ceremony; getting rushed off the stage is not.

This was the case for a number of African-American students at the University of Florida's ceremony on Saturday.

As students were called up to receive their diplomas, some decided to perform a quick celebratory dance. But a faculty member didn't find the performances to his liking, and forcibly rushed the graduates off the stage.

Several people took to social media to post videos of the incidents, saying the man's actions were unfair and unnecessary.

"This is absolutely disgusting, these students have paid more (than) $40,000 in tuition and if they want to dance for 4 secs then it's their prerogative," Mackintosh Joachin, a student at the university, shared on Facebook.

Read More