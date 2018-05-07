A luxury rental car dealer drives guns off the streets by trading rentals for weapons

Miami (CNN) Sick and tired of senseless violence, one Miami businessman is attempting to rid the streets of guns -- one Rolls-Royce at a time.

Rashawn Welch, owner of the luxury rental business 305 Elite , is offering anyone an evening out on the town in one of his high-end automobiles -- and boy does he have quite the garage -- to anyone who turns in an illegal gun.

"I'm just trying to get (guns) off the street, no matter what," said Welch, who works in conjunction with the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Welch said he decided on the project after noticing an alarming trend among some of his clients.

"The same kids I was renting cars to were getting caught up (in crime)," he said.

Read More