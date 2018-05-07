(CNN) Brandon Clement arrived in the Leilani Estates community on Hawaii's Big Island Sunday, hoping to witness the ongoing eruption of the Kilauea volcano. Officials had briefly lifted an evacuation order to let residents return home.

Suddenly, he saw flames shoot up in the air, and a mound of lava started crawling toward a nearby home.

Clement, 38, of Terry, Mississippi, jumped out of his vehicle and banged on the doors of the home -- but the house appeared to be empty.

So he returned to his car, which was parked in the middle of the road, and turned on his dash camera. The lava moved down the hillside, slithered across a street and swallowed a Ford Mustang on the other side of the road. He captured it in a 30-second time-lapse video.

"It looked like the movie 'Blob,' but on fire," he said in interview Monday from Hawaii.

