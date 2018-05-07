George Zimmerman accused of criminal stalking in Florida

(CNN) George Zimmerman, the man who was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, has received a criminal summons for stalking, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Monday.

Zimmerman is accused of repeatedly threatening and harassing Dennis Warren between December 16 and December 25 of last year, the sheriff's office said.

Warren is a private investigator who was hired by a production company that was working on a documentary about Martin's life, according to CNN affiliate WKMG . Deputies said Zimmerman called Warren 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted him 67 times and sent 27 emails over a nine-day span, WKMG reports.

The findings of that investigation were delivered to the sheriff's office on March 14, and a summons and a notice of information was issued for Zimmerman. He was personally served on May 3, and his arraignment is scheduled for May 30, according to the press release.

The criminal charge adds to a lengthy list of legal issues for Zimmerman. He was a neighborhood watch captain in Sanford, Florida in February 2012 when he shot and killed Martin , an unarmed black 17-year-old.