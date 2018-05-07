Third flight in three weeks diverted because of damaged window

(CNN) For the third time in three weeks, a major commercial airline flight was diverted mid-air because of a damaged window.

The latest incident happened Sunday, when a JetBlue flight from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Tampa, Florida, was diverted because of damage to the plane's windscreen.

The airline said the flight was diverted to Fort Lauderdale out of "an abundance of caution following a report of damage to one of the outer layers of the cockpit windscreen." The plane landed safely and the passengers were accommodated on another aircraft, JetBlue said.

That incident comes about three weeks after a fatal Southwest Airlines flight in which a jet engine failed midair and debris knocked out a cabin window.

Jennifer Riordan, a philanthropist and Wells Fargo executive in New Mexico, was partially sucked out of the plane as other passengers struggled to pull her back into her seat. She was later pronounced dead from blunt impact trauma, a spokesman for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health said.

Read More