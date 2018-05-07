5 things for May 7: White House, Hawaii volcano, Russia protests

(CNN) Check out the world's longest sea-crossing bridge (it's 34 miles!), which opens this summer in China. Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. White House

There's enough news coming out of the White House to justify a newsletter all to itself:

-- CIA director nominee Gina Haspel reportedly offered to withdraw her nomination after some White House officals raised concerns with her ability to get confirmed. But she's staying in for now after the President said he still supported her.

-- The real Stormy Daniels talked with the fake Donald Trump (better known as Alec Baldwin) on "Saturday Night Live," where she warned "a storm's a comin', baby."

JUST WATCHED Giuliani: $130K was a nuisance payment Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Giuliani: $130K was a nuisance payment 01:12

2. Hawaii

More than two dozen homes have been destroyed on Hawaii's Big Island as lava from the Kilauea volcano continues to gush from the earth. And that's not the only issue residents on the island are grappling with: there's also earthquakes and lethal gas . Over the weekend, a 6.9-magnitude quake jolted the area, the island's most powerful tremor since 1975. Neighborhoods affected by volcanic vents have been evacuated, although some residents were allowed back in to their homes briefly yesterday to quickly gather a few items.

JUST WATCHED Volcano eruption levels Hawaiian neighborhoods Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Volcano eruption levels Hawaiian neighborhoods 01:15

3. Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin was sworn in to his fourth term as President today, after a huge anti-government protest in Moscow over the weekend. Hundreds of people were detained during the protest, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was dramatically carried through the crowds by police. He was later released.

As for Putin, he'll serve as Russia's leader for six more years, which means he'd be in power for 24 years. That would make him the second-longest-serving Russian leader after Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who ruled the country for 29 years.

Russian police carry opposition leader Alexei Navalny out of a demonstration against President Vladimir Putin.

4. India

Another brutal rape case has shocked India and the world. A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home in a village in northeastern India, taken to a forest and raped by a group of men. After her parents sought justice from the village council, the men assaulted the teen's parents and burned down the family's home with the teen inside, killing her. It's just one of a number of rapes this year that's renewed public anger over sexual violence in the country. In response, India's Cabinet passed an executive order last month making rape of a girl younger than 12 punishable by death.

JUST WATCHED Teen allegedly burned alive after gang rape Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Teen allegedly burned alive after gang rape 01:51

5. Japan

The number of children in Japan has hit a record low . There's 15.53 million children in the country, about 170,000 fewer than last year. It's the 37th straight year that the number of children in Japan has declined. Children make up only 12.3% of the population there, compared to 18.9% for the US, 16.8% for China and 30.8% for India. Japan's been struggling with low birth rates for decades. But unlike other industrialized countries with similar problems, it hasn't been able to make up the numbers with immigrants. Government attempts to encourage Japanese citizens to have more children have so far only been successful in Tokyo.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Beyond the blue

Several police officers were at a Florida high school's prom Saturday, but they weren't there as chaperones. They were the dates of special needs students.

Mountain high

The man who plays The Mountain on "Game of Thrones" isn't just a big deal in Westeros. He's officially the strongest man in this world too.

Fantastic find

Bittersweet moment

Shirl Baker walked across the stage to accept the diploma for her daughter DeEbony Groves, who was killed in the Waffle House shooting last month.

Picture perfect

Talking about cuteness, please welcome the newest addition to the 5 Things family: Baby Darcy. She was born Thursday, weighing in at 6 pounds, 11 ounces. She and mom Amanda Lauter (our audience development manager) are doing well.

Baby Darcy

HAPPENING LATER

For the children

First lady Melania Trump will unveil her formal platform today in the Rose Garden. She's expected to focus on children's issues.

JUST WATCHED Melania Trump to unveil formal platform Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Melania Trump to unveil formal platform 01:17

TODAY'S LONG READ

AJ Willingham Over the weekend, CNN's was at the NRA convention in Dallas where mass shootings weren't just widely discussed, they were touted as applause lines and held up as evidence of a national quagmire only pro-gun allies know how to solve. The piece is well worth a read.

Brooklynn Rodriguez, 10, of Lorena, Texas, holds a gun while posing for a photo at the NRA's convention in Dallas.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I wish that girls could fail as bad as men do and be OK, because let me tell you, watching men fail up, it is frustrating to see a lot of men blow it and win."

JUST WATCHED Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Michelle Obama reflects on 2016 election 01:30

AND FINALLY ...

Need for speed

Sitting still is not an option for these speed-loving pets. (Click to view)