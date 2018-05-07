Some inside White House balk at Giuliani's role

(CNN) Some White House officials and a source close to President Donald Trump's legal team continue to balk at Rudy Giuliani's media blitz following his first eyebrow-raising interview last week with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Senior administration officials are complaining they are still in the dark about when and where Giuliani will pop up on their television screens, one senior White House official said. That official said few in the West Wing have had a chance to engage Giuliani since Trump officially brought him onto the legal team last week. Giuliani has said he was tasked by the President to facilitate negotiations between the White House and special counsel Robert Mueller.

Trump has openly praised Giuliani since the former New York City mayor began hitting the airwaves in defense of the President on Wednesday. And a source familiar with the presidential legal team's thinking said Giuliani continues to enjoy Trump's blessing to do interviews, despite the barrage of negative headlines he is generating by making conflicting claims.

"It goes without saying the President is obviously permitting him to do that," the source said.

Earlier Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the President "certainly feels that he is an added member -- added value member -- to his outside special counsel."

