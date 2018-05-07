Planned Parenthood gears up for new battles over abortion rights

Washington (CNN) Just days after Iowa's Republican governor signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country, Planned Parenthood is announcing what it says is its largest volunteer training event ever.

Kelley Robinson, the National Organizing Director at Planned Parenthood Action Fund, said the July training event, called The Power of Pink, will bring together 3,000 activists and leaders in Detroit and give them various resources for going back into their communities to then build upon the organization's network.

"Being in Detroit is a really intentional thing for us," Robinson said, describing the city as a "beacon for progressivism."

The organization has already been working to develop its grassroots efforts in various states, using programs like the Raiz initiative, described on the Planned Parenthood website as a "national effort to work with the Latino community on fights for reproductive health, sex education, and access to care."

Melissa Garcia, a manager of the Raiz program, said the training will be tailored for the individuals who attend and that it's a culmination of many years of organizing.

