Ryan noncommittal on vote to hold Sessions in contempt

By Manu Raju and Laura Jarrett, CNN

Updated 4:47 PM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt

    Nunes threatens to hold Sessions in contempt

(CNN)Conservatives in the House of Representatives are making a push to hold Attorney General Jeff Sessions in contempt of Congress for failing to hand over documents related to the Russia investigation, but House Speaker Paul Ryan is noncommittal so far.

"This is not something the chairman has discussed with the speaker," AshLee Strong, spokeswoman for Ryan, said Monday when asked if the speaker supported the effort, referencing House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.
Nunes launched the latest contempt threat to Sessions on Sunday on "Fox and Friends," and sources tell CNN that House Republicans want to hold a vote over the next several days.
The latest clash over records involves a "specific individual," according to a letter obtained by CNN, and it relates to the Russia investigation -- which Sessions is recused from.
    Nunes has called the request "very important," but the Justice Department says turning over the materials could risk lives and sources, and could compromise ongoing criminal investigations.
    In the past, Ryan and the White House have backed Nunes' document requests, resulting in lawmakers being given access to a significant amount of classified materials.
    In this latest dust-up, the department has offered to discuss whether there are other ways to accommodate Nunes' request, but it has yet to hear from the California Republican, according to a source familiar with the matter.