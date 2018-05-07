Hatch says it's 'ridiculous' for McCain to block Trump from funeral

(CNN) Utah GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch said Monday it is "ridiculous" that ailing Sen. John McCain, also a Republican, doesn't want President Donald Trump to attend his funeral, as was reported over the weekend.

"I think that's ridiculous," Hatch told CNN when asked about McCain's desire to keep Trump away. "He's the President of the United States. He's a very good man. But it's up to John. I think John should have his wishes fulfilled with regard to who attends his funeral."

Asked if he would encourage McCain, who has battled famously with Trump , to change his mind and ask the President to speak at his funeral, Hatch, who has been a strong supporter of Trump, said, "I would."

"He would be a very interesting speaker and would do a good job for John," Hatch said before noting that he hopes McCain recovers from his brain cancer and returns to work.

