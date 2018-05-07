Oliver North to be NRA's new president

Washington (CNN) Oliver North, the Fox News contributor and central figure in the Iran-Contra scandal, will be the National Rifle Association's new president, the group announced Monday.

"Oliver North is, hands down, the absolute best choice to lead our NRA Board, to fully engage with our members, and to unflinchingly stand and fight for the great freedoms he has defended his entire life," NRA executive vice president and CEO Wayne LaPierre said in a statement on the pick.

In his statement, LaPierre compared North favorably to Charlton Heston, the Hollywood icon who was once president of the group.

North will become president "within a few weeks," the group said. He will retire from his position at Fox News.