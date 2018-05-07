4 things Melania Trump can teach her husband about life

(CNN) On Monday, first lady Melania Trump unveiled her "Be Best" campaign, a comprehensive effort to encourage children to lead balanced and healthy lives. It was a platform 16 months in the making and marked a significant public stepping-out for the decidedly press-shy first lady.

"Let us teach our children the difference between right and wrong," Melania Trump encouraged a crowd of dignitaries that included her husband and Vice President Mike Pence, among others.

It was good that President Trump was in the audience, because, candidly, many of the themes Melania Trump outlines as part of her "Be Best" initiative are the sorts of things the commander in chief needs to brush up on.

Here are four lessons Trump can learn from his wife's new agenda (as illustrated by her quotes from today's speech):

1. "Let us teach children the importance of all aspects of their well-being, which includes social, emotional and physical health."