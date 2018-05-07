Reports: Israeli intel firm dug up dirt on Obama officials to discredit Iran nuclear deal

(CNN) An Israeli private intelligence firm was reportedly hired to dig up dirt on Obama administration officials who worked on the Iran nuclear deal in an effort to undermine the agreement.

The operation was reported by the Observer in London and the New Yorker . The revelations come as the Trump administration faces a May 12 deadline to decide whether to continue waiving sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the 2015 Iran deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

The Observer reported that aides to President Trump hired Black Cube "to orchestrate a 'dirty ops' campaign against key individuals from the Obama administration." A source told the New Yorker that the operation was "part of Black Cube's work for a private-sector client pursuing commercial interested related to sanctions on Iran."

The company, Black Cube, refuted the report.

"Black Cube has no relation whatsoever to the Trump administration, to Trump aides, to anyone close to the administration, or to the Iran nuclear deal. Anyone who claims otherwise is misleading their readers and viewers," the agency said in a statement obtained by CNN.

