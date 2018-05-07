House Chaplain gives opening prayer after rescinding his resignation

Washington (CNN) The Rev. Pat Conroy, the chaplain for the US House of Representatives, returned to the floor Monday to give the opening prayer on Congress' first day back in session since an uproar ignited over his since-rescinded resignation.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grew frustrated at the end of April after learning that Conroy, a Jesuit Priest, was asked to resign by House Speaker Paul Ryan's office. Last week, while Congress was in recess, Conroy rescinded his resignation and alleged that Ryan's chief of staff suggested to him "maybe it's time that we had a Chaplain that wasn't a Catholic," a claim Ryan's chief of staff denied.

Ryan accepted Conroy's decision, saying the chaplain will remain in his post for the rest of his term, which ends in January. Ryan said he and Conroy would meet this week, though it's not when that is scheduled to happen.

His opening prayer did not appear to contain any blatant or subtle messages about the kerfuffle.

