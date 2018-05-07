Warner asks Haspel to fix 'unacceptable' public disclosure of her record

(CNN) Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Monday it was "unacceptable" how little material about CIA director nominee Gina Haspel has been made public, while the CIA provided the Senate with a new batch of classified materials related to Haspel's record.

Warner on Monday wrote a letter to Haspel, obtained by CNN, saying that the CIA has failed to make enough of Haspel's record public — and he urged Haspel, currently acting CIA director, to intervene herself to declassify additional materials.

"Given that we are only two days from the date of your confirmation hearing on May 9, 2018, this lack of transparency for the American people about someone nominated for a cabinet-level position is unacceptable," Warner wrote. "As the acting Director of the CIA, it is in your power to order the declassification of relevant material or to hasten the process. I urge you to take immediate action to remedy these problems."

Warner's letter was sent to Haspel the same day that the CIA provided two boxes of classified documents to the Senate about Haspel's career, according to a source familiar with the matter. Officials dropped two cardboard boxes that said "HAND CARRY" written in sharpie; one box went to the Senate Intelligence Committee, and the other to the Senate's security office.

It's not clear what the new documents contain because they are classified.

