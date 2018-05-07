NY Gov calls for Schneiderman's resignation over assault allegations

Washington (CNN) New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for the resignation of New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, following a report on allegations of assault by multiple women in The New Yorker on Monday evening.

"No one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer," Cuomo said in a statement. "I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit."

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," he added.

On Monday, The New Yorker magazine reported the allegations of four women who accused Schneiderman of physical violence against them.

Two of the women, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, spoke on the record to the magazine, saying they had been romantically involved with Schneiderman but that the violence was nonconsensual.

