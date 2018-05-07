Washington (CNN) Documents provided to Congress fail to show Scott Pruitt got federally required waivers to fly first class -- and if he did, then his office has twice declined to hand them over to fellow Republicans asking for the verification.

Instead, in response to two requests for the waivers, the Environmental Protection Agency provided investigators with only two memos, according to the House Oversight Committee.

CNN separately obtained the memos, which state that people have recognized Pruitt and the occasional "lashing out from passengers" could "endanger his life" if he continues to fly in coach.

The limited nature of the two memos, along with a past claim by his spokesman, suggests the EPA administrator violated federal rules by failing to obtain a justification for the upgrades before each trip.

The EPA has previously defended Pruitt's travel and security arrangements, but did not respond to questions from CNN before the publication of this story about the memos or whether Pruitt obtained the required waivers.