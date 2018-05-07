Breaking News

Trump urges West Virginia voters to reject GOP Senate candidate Don Blankenship

By Maegan Vazquez, CNN

Updated 8:17 AM ET, Mon May 7, 2018

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump on Monday urged voters in West Virginia to reject controversial Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship in Tuesday's primary.

"To the great people of West Virginia we have, together, a really great chance to keep making a big difference," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "Problem is, Don Blankenship, currently running for Senate, can't win the General Election in your State...No way! Remember Alabama. Vote Rep. Jenkins or A.G. Morrisey!"
The President adds his voice to the national Republicans who are worried that Blankenship's upstart campaign could upend plans to run either Republican Rep. Evan Jenkins or Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who are seen as more electable, against vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin in November.
Trump's tweet referenced Roy Moore, an Alabama Republican accused of sexual misconduct who was upset in the general US Senate election in December by a Democrat in the deep red state.

