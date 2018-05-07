Trump suggests legal action coming against Mueller's team

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump suggested Monday that "angry Democrats" on special counsel Robert Mueller's team could face legal action over alleged "conflicts of interest."

"The 13 Angry Democrats in charge of the Russian Witch Hunt are starting to find out that there is a Court System in place that actually protects people from injustice...and just wait 'till the Courts get to see your unrevealed Conflicts of Interest!" Trump said.

Trump did not provide proof of the alleged conflicts. Although CNN has reported that several members of Mueller's team have donated to Democrats, Russia's meddling in the 2016 election also has been the subject of several Republican-led congressional inquiries. Mueller is a Republican who was appointed by President George W. Bush, and the man who appointed him as special counsel, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, was appointed by Trump.

The President also denied Monday that he's obstructed the Russia investigation, instead defending his actions and rhetoric as "fighting back" against "the Russia Witch Hunt."

"The Russia Witch Hunt is rapidly losing credibility. House Intelligence Committee found No Collusion, Coordination or anything else with Russia. So now the Probe says OK, what else is there? How about Obstruction for a made up, phony crime.There is no O, it's called Fighting Back," the President tweeted.