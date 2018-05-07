Teacher: We don't ask surgeons to buy their own scalpels

Lily Eskelsen García is a sixth-grade teacher, Utah Teacher of the Year, and president of the National Education Association. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) A shining sea of red , comprising public school teachers and education support professionals who are frustrated, agitated and fed up, is rising across the nation.

We don't ask sanitation workers to buy recycling bins. We don't ask surgeons to buy scalpels and sutures. It's time to stop asking teachers to make up for the funding gaps created by their state legislatures.

Given these conditions, educators are right to be deeply concerned about the future of their profession -- and the learning opportunities provided to their students. This school year, to keep schools open, Oklahoma approved a record-breaking number of emergency certifications for teachers. These emergency certified teachers have not completed the state's requirements to teach our students, but they are in the classroom with our children anyway.

But pay is only one part of the equation. Think about your former teachers. Probably their names started with "Miss," "Ms.," or "Mrs." It's a fact that the education profession is dominated by women. So, here we stand, at the intersection of gender, politics and education, where we must acknowledge the lack of value placed on women and their work.

This public conversation isn't only about equal pay, it's also about how we value (or don't) the professions dominated by women. We have teachers with advanced degrees in math, economics, physics and chemistry, who are preparing the next generation of American inventors and entrepreneurs in these very lucrative fields -- and they're waitressing to pay the rent. And while educators do not go into teaching to get rich, we do not want to see them selling blood.

Public education is the backbone of the American dream. It's the promise that all students, no matter where they live, no matter how much money their parents earn, or who they are, can get a great education in America to live a happy, productive life.

Teachers will not stand by and let that dream slip away. Not in West Virginia. Not in Oklahoma. Not in Colorado. Not in Arizona. Not in Kentucky. Not anywhere in these United States. We are leaders, fierce organizers, we are the union and we will never stop advocating for our students.

If legislators don't learn the lessons that we are teaching them with the national #RedForEd movement, they may find themselves working part-time jobs to make ends meet after this November's election.