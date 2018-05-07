Why Melania is winning in the court of public opinion

Kate Andersen Brower is a CNN contributor and the author of the forthcoming book "First in Line: Presidents, Vice Presidents and the Pursuit of Power." She has written two other books about the White House, "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies" and "The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House." Unless otherwise noted, facts in this piece reflect research from those works. The opinions expressed here are hers.

(CNN) Melania Trump's Rose Garden announcement of her formal agenda on Monday, 16 months after becoming first lady, comes much later than those of her predecessors -- Michelle Obama announced the "Let's Move" campaign 11 months into her tenure as first lady and Laura Bush announced her literacy campaign in July of her first year in the White House. Melania Trump's announcement is unique, according to her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, because, "She's not choosing just one topic as has been done in the past."

Kate Brower

Doing things differently has not seemed to harm Melania's reputation; in fact her poll numbers are higher than her husband's, and as the chasm between the East Wing and the West Wing of the Trump White House widens, it is clear whose side most people are on.

new CNN poll reveals a significant surge in the first lady's support. In a poll conducted last week, 57% say they have a favorable impression of Melania, up from 47% in January. This is higher than any favorability rating her husband has received in CNN polling history, going back almost 20 years. Nearly 6 in 10 Americans now have a positive view of the first lady, even as the headlines are dominated by allegations that her husband cheated on her with a porn star and reports on Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference and possible links to Trump's 2016 campaign.

The old-fashioned East Wing versus West Wing battle of the sexes has been a prominent feature of every modern White House, but in the Trump White House the East Wing is winning in the court of public opinion. Melania has been the calm in the storm, posing with former presidents and first ladies at Barbara Bush's funeral, visiting children's hospitals, and planning a state dinner that went off without a hitch. The more different she is from her husband, the more divided they seem, the more impervious she is to criticism.

First ladies have often had difficulty making sure their agendas are not obliterated by their husband's. In the Kennedy White House, it was Jackie's formidable social secretary, Letitia Baldrige, in one corner and White House press secretary Pierre Salinger in the other. When Baldrige would walk between the West Wing and the East Wing by the White House swimming pool, President Kennedy would occasionally call out to her as he was doing laps. "Now what's with the East Wing? What are your problems today?"

Read More