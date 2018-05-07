Having calorie counts on menus will make us healthier

Mary T. Bassett, M.D., is the New York City Health Commissioner. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) After years of delay, the Food and Drug Administration has started requiring calorie counts nationwide on menus at chain restaurants, convenience stores, and supermarkets. This long overdue requirement, which went into effect Monday, will be a key step in allowing Americans to take control of their diet -- one that could help fight our growing obesity epidemic, reduce health disparities and potentially save millions in health care dollars.

New York City has been requiring chain restaurants to post calorie information for nearly a decade. Over one million New Yorkers see calorie labels daily, and in a poll of New York City adults, the majority found them useful.

But the FDA rule builds on New York City's original calorie labeling requirement and widens the scope.

First, it expands the reach to include chain convenience stores and supermarkets that sell prepared food. Think of how many of us now buy take-out lunches, dinners, and snacks from 7 Eleven, Stop and Shop, or Whole Foods. In these grab-and-go times, calorie labeling shouldn't be limited to McDonald's, Taco Bell or Applebee's.

Second, the FDA rule requires the calories to be put in context. This means that menus and menu boards will have to include a statement informing customers that 2,000 calories is generally advised for one's daily caloric intake. Armed with this information, people can make fully informed choices about the foods they are choosing to consume.